Africa: High-Flying Kenya Face Zambia in Quarters

Kenya Sevens crushed Botswana 49-0 and Morocco 41-0 to reach Rugby Africa Sevens Cup quarterfinals of the tournament going on in Monastir, Tunisia.

Kenya, who topped Pool "A" will face Zambia, who finished second in Pool "D" in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Zambia lost to Madagascar 19-12 but edged out Namibia 28-7 to settle second but its Madagascar, who topped the pool unbeaten having piped Namibia 24-19.

Madagascar, who face Morocco, who had whacked Botswana 24-0 to finish second in Pool "A".

Defending champions Uganda crushed Ghana 45-0 and Senegal 31-0 respectively to top Pool "B" and take on Tunisia, who finished second on Pool "C" in the quarterfinals.

Pool "C" winners Zimbabwe will meet Senegal in the other quarterfinal.

Day One results

Kenya 49 - 0 Botswana; Uganda 45 - 0 Ghana; Zimbabwe 34 - 0 Mauritius; Madagascar 24 - 19 Namibia; Morocco 24 - 0 Botswana; Senegal 24 - 12 Ghana; Tunisia 31 - 10 Mauritius; Zambia 28 - 7 Namibia; Kenya 41 - 0 Morocco; Uganda 31 - 0 Senegal; Zimbabwe 26 - 05 Tunisia; Madagascar 19 - 12 Zambia

Quarterfinals paring

Kenya v Zambia; Madagascar v Morocco; Uganda v Tunisia; Zimbabwe v Senegal