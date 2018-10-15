13 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Africa: High-Flying Kenya Face Zambia in Quarters

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Sevens fans.
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya Sevens crushed Botswana 49-0 and Morocco 41-0 to reach Rugby Africa Sevens Cup quarterfinals of the tournament going on in Monastir, Tunisia.

Kenya, who topped Pool "A" will face Zambia, who finished second in Pool "D" in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Zambia lost to Madagascar 19-12 but edged out Namibia 28-7 to settle second but its Madagascar, who topped the pool unbeaten having piped Namibia 24-19.

Madagascar, who face Morocco, who had whacked Botswana 24-0 to finish second in Pool "A".

Defending champions Uganda crushed Ghana 45-0 and Senegal 31-0 respectively to top Pool "B" and take on Tunisia, who finished second on Pool "C" in the quarterfinals.

Pool "C" winners Zimbabwe will meet Senegal in the other quarterfinal.

Day One results

Kenya 49 - 0 Botswana; Uganda 45 - 0 Ghana; Zimbabwe 34 - 0 Mauritius; Madagascar 24 - 19 Namibia; Morocco 24 - 0 Botswana; Senegal 24 - 12 Ghana; Tunisia 31 - 10 Mauritius; Zambia 28 - 7 Namibia; Kenya 41 - 0 Morocco; Uganda 31 - 0 Senegal; Zimbabwe 26 - 05 Tunisia; Madagascar 19 - 12 Zambia

Quarterfinals paring

Kenya v Zambia; Madagascar v Morocco; Uganda v Tunisia; Zimbabwe v Senegal

More on This

Botswana Test for Kenya Sevens As Simiyu Bows Out

Outgoing Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu will be hoping to sign off in style by recapturing Rugby… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.