15 October 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Manyengavana Retains Post

WILLARD MANYENGAVANA staved off the challenge of former referee Brighton Mudzamiri to retain his chairmanship of the ZIFA Northern Region board following an election at ZIFA Village in Mt Hamden yesterday.

Manyengavana polled 23 votes to Mudzamiri's 11 as all but one of his board members were retained.

Robert Mamvura was the only member of the outgoing board to fall by the wayside following a huge 24-6 defeat by Hastings Makunda.

There were no such shocks, however, for the seasoned quartet of vice-chairman martin Kweza who beat Douglas Chitongo 22-11, and board members Sweeney Mushonga (25), Stansilous Nyachowe (23 and John Remba 22.

Manyengavana said his board would quickly put behind the election victory celebrations and work on delivering the promises they had given to the electorate.

"We need to get down to work and deliver on what we promised the clubs.

"They have retained confidence in us and we will continue working on improving the region and ensure it remains the best," Manyengavana said.

Long-serving administrator instructor Musa Mandaza was, however, not so lucky as he fell to a 20-7 defeat by former Highlanders secretary Andrew Tapela in Bulawayo.

Mandaza and board member Tumediso "Drogba" Ndlovu were the only pair who fail to retain their seats while vice-chairman Gaylord Madhunguza had earlier been nominated unopposed.

