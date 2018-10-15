15 October 2018

Nigeria: I Want More From Uzoho - -Rohr

By Jacob Ajom

Uyo — Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr graded Elche goalkeeper Francis Uzoho in the wake of the national team's 4-0 rout of Libya on Saturday and the German has told his first choice goalkeeper to improve on kicking the ball out of the penalty area.

"Uzoho didn't concede a goal which was important. He also had some problems with his foot," Rohr said at Saturday evening's press conference.

"You will notice that some of his balls were going out of the pitch . The grass was not so good.

"He put up a good performance again for the team. He's only 19, don't forget. But he can progress much more."

