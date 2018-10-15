15 October 2018

Nigeria: Ohanaeze Blames NNPC, Army for Aba Pipeline Tragedy

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

OHANAEZE Ndigbo , the Apex Igbo socio-cultural body has lamented the casualty rate at the recent pipeline explosion in Aba in Abia state.

The spokesman of the group, Chuks Ibegbu wondered why the NNPC and PPMC should pump petroleum products to a rusted and disused pipeline when no repair has been effected on the line for years.

He alleged that it was a pre-meditated mass murder, which should not go unpunished.

Ibegbu called on the federal government to set up a high powered panel to probe the avoidable tragedy, calling on the NNPC Managing Director to stop shedding crocodile tears over the tragedy.

Ibegbu also called on the Chief of Army staff to probe the presence of soldiers at the area with the reported death of some soldiers in the tragedy and recovery of arms at the scene.

Ealier, Ibegbu called for the arrest of the police officers that were only two poles from the scene of the attack of Ebonyi State journalists on Abakiliki/Enugu highway recently.

