Nigeria: United States Advocates Non-Violent Elections As Major Lazer Thrills Nigerian Fans

Meanwhile, the United States Consulate General in Lagos, in collaboration with U-Live Africa recently co-hosted the Major Lazer SoundSystem Concert at the Hard Rock Beach on Victoria Island.

Major Lazer, the American electronic dance music group, comprising Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire, were in Nigeria as part of a broader Africa tour which has taken them to South Africa, Malawi, Kenya and Uganda.

Following performances by leading Nigerian disc-jockeys, United States Consul General, F. John Bray, delivered brief remarks to hundreds of excited music lovers:

"Tonight we are all here for Major Lazer. Music is the weapon, peace is the mission. As the 2019 general election draws close, I encourage you all to make a commitment to a non-violent and peaceful democratic process," Consul General Bray, who was accompanied on stage by leading Nigerian artistes - Sound Sultan and Korede Bello - remarked just before Major Lazer began their performance.

It was a night to remember for the hundreds of fans who thronged the Hard Rock Beach as the electronic dance music trio thrilled the audience with a blend of local and international tunes.

Major Lazer's visit to Nigeria underscores the strong U.S-Nigeria cultural and people-to-people ties. The electronic dance music group has recently dropped three singles featuring three popular Nigerian acts - Tied Up, featuring Mr. Eazi; Loyal, featuring Kizz Daniel and All My Life featuring Burna Boy.

The Cultural Affairs Office at the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos organises a broad range of activities promoting cultural relations between the people of Nigeria and the United States.