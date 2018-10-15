15 October 2018

Nigeria: McCain, Ezekwesili, Goodhead Nominated for Maiden Leah Award

Lagos — A United States-based Nigeria Law group has instituted an award in honour of teen female hostage, Leah Sharibu, to mark the 2018 International Day of the Girl.

Among those to be awarded are late US Senator, John McCain; former Minister of Education, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili and Nigerian Congresswoman Representative, Boma Goodhead.

The award is to be known as Voices of Indomitable Courage Award.

Managing Partner of the US Nigeria Law Group, Mr. Emmanuel Ogede said: "Leah had only her voice and her choice. She chose her faith and not fears and that has reverberated from an evil forest to the ends of the earth."

