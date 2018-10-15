Nigeria: Travel Ban - Negative Consequences Far Outweighs Whatever Gain Govt Has in Mind - NBA

The Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Abakaliki Branch, Barr. Festus Nweke stated that the negative consequences of the action of the Federal government outweighs whatever gains it intended to achieve.

The statement read in part: "This particular action of the federal government is obviously not a plus as the negative consequences far outweighs whatever gain the originator has in mind. In the first place, listing deceased Nigerians as part of prominent Nigerians who are restricted from traveling abroad is an indictment that this government is not diligent in handling its matters.

"Secondly, some of the affected persons are already facing trial in court over the same subject matter and it is unthinkable for a democratic government to delve into a matter that is subjudice. The question begging for an answer in the circumstance is where lies the cardinal principle of separation of powers in this government?

Under the constitution, the accused person is innocent until he is proven guilty, but the travel ban of the federal government implies otherwise.

"With the action of government in mind the prosecution in these cases will most likely turn themselves into persecutors with desperation to win at all cost. The federal government should operate within the ambit of the law in its anti-corruption drive as good water cannot come out from bad source. "