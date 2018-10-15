Nigeria: Seun Kuti Calls Out Kanye West Over Comments About Fela

Photo: allafrica.com

Seun Kuti Calls Out Kanye West Over Comments About Fela

Seun Kuti, the son of late legendary Nigerian singer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has slammed American rapper, Kanye West who took to Instagram to brag about making the best music in the planet.

Kanye in his boast had said he makes good music and is also the best act in the planet because the spirits of Fela, Mandela and 2Pac lives through him.

However Seun Kuti seems not to agree with his claims, and he took to Instagram to make this explicitly clear in a post he shared. Seun who is also a singer himself wrote;

Erm erm on behalf of the Kuti family , I want to state that the spirit of Olufela Anikulapo Kuti isn’t anywhere near Kanye West. @ziggymarley over to you. 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 @oldmanebro come get ur boi before I #getthesax

This is coming on the heels of Kanye West arriving in Uganda with his family, Kim Kardashian and daughter North West where he was spotted vibing to some afrobeat songs.