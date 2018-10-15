South Africa: Storms Continue to Lash Gauteng

Storms continue relentlessly across Gauteng and are brewing in other parts of the country, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) said on Sunday.

"We still have storms, mostly over the City of Tshwane," said forecaster Mbavhi Maliage.

A warning had been sent out for flooding in Tshwane.

On Saturday, the weather service issued a notice for severe thunderstorms across Gauteng, and cars were caught in flash floods and roads were blocked as extreme weather and hail lashed parts of the province.

Thunderstorms were expected to continue across the province, dissipating in the afternoon and clearing by the evening.

In the North West, Free State and extreme north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, possible thunderstorms were developing, she added.

