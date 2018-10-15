15 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Pirates Hijack Vessel, Abduct Three Koreans

By Joke Falaju

Abuja — The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, at the weekend disclosed that pirates attacked a fishing vessel in Ghana and diverted it to Nigerian waters where three Korean nationals were abducted.

Lokpobiri, who doubles as president of the Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC) made the disclosure when the body's Secretary General, Dr. Seraphin Dedi, visited him in Abuja to brief him on the upcoming ministers' conference holding next month in Togo.

He noted that the fact that pirates went to Ghana, hijacked a vessel and it could not be recovered calls for strengthening of synergies for the achievement FCWC's objectivities.According to the minister, if the vessel had had all necessary devices, it would have been easy for the Nigerian Navy to track it and foil the abduction.

Read the original article on Guardian.

