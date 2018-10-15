Nigeria: Expert Canvasses Multi-Pronged Approach to Healthcare Delivery

Ilorin — A medical doctor with Melclev Multi-Specialists Hospital, Ilorin, Dr. Lawal Ibrahim, has advocated a multi-dimensional approach to healthcare delivery system as a panacea to epileptic healthcare in most hospitals in the country.

Speaking yesterday in Ilorin at a press briefing to mark this year's 'International Day for Disaster Reduction, he explained that the proposition would involve mergers of some hospitals, which would them mega facilities capable of providing multiple services under one roof.

He stated that medical issues globally are now being handled holistically as there is nothing like one-man show any longer, adding that for instance, ophthalmologists now carry out 70 per cent of diagnoses.

"Some specialists are responsible for prescriptions, while others dispense, just as palliative care, security issues and catering are all vital to effective healthcare management.

"Therefore, in Nigeria we need to operate our hospitals, especially the private ones like a mega banking structure. Mergers and acquisitions should start on time to make quality health accessible and a pleasurable experience for patients and their relatives. "We need to eschew pride and allow professionals of like minds to think of the way forward in our health sector. That is the example we have set at Medclev," he stated.

Ibrahim explained that it would be an excruciating experience for a pregnant woman involved in a motor accident with multiple fractures to be solely managed in an obstetrics and gynecology hospital without the involvement of an orthopedic specialist.He added: "If we have both specialists in a healthcare facility it will be better. That is simply the idea."

Noting that the idea should not be viewed as an attempt to upstage existing tertiary health institutions in the country, he said conscious effort should be made to complement them and halt the incessant brain drain in the sector. He argued that natural disasters as inevitable, saying they could, however, be reduced when envisaged, just as he canvassed proper post-disaster management care as a compulsory unit in all hospitals. Besides, Ibrahim said effective and rapid response body consisting relevant stakeholders should be assembled to mitigate high casualty rates during disasters.