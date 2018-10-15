South Africa: SA Lends a Modest Helping Hand in Super-Costly Polls

analysis

After playing an important role in resolving the political conflict that threatened to scupper Madagascar's presidential elections, South Africa stands ready to help again. There are, however, limits to the extent of this assistance to this country with a small economy and very, very expensive elections.

South Africa is unlikely to repeat its $17-million financial assistance to Madagascar for its upcoming 7 November elections, but it has agreed to give help in kind.

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu told journalists during her monthly briefing last week that South Africa will be "overseeing and supporting the elections in Madagascar".

"We will be assisting them and we will also be sending observers there [via the African Union and the Southern African Development Community]. We hope it will be a peaceful solution to a long-standing problem in Madagascar. The people of Madagascar deserve peace, and we would like to ensure that they do get peace after the election."

An official expanded afterwards, explaining that South Africa was helping with the printing of the ballot papers, which will be done by a South African company, and transporting them to Madagascar, which would involve chartering...