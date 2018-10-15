South Africa: Sri Lankan Legend Charged Under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Former Sri Lankan cricket captain Sanath Jayasuria has been charged with breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The ICC broke the news on Monday, adding that Jayasuria had 14 days to respond.

According to the ICC's website, Jayasuria has been charged on two counts :

1. Article 2.4.6 - Failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU, including failure to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU as part of such investigation.

2. Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.

The ICC added that it would not make any further comments on the charges.

BREAKING: Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.Full details: https://t.co/O4kTg0b1j2 pic.twitter.com/1bJsTg9WTP-- ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2018

Source: Sport24