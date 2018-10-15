Liberia: Gov. of Liberia Attracts Major Investments for Fishing Industry

The Government of Liberia has attracted major investments for the fishing industry in the Country.

Deputy Information Minister Eugene Fahngon said:" The RLJ Group has expressed interest in investing 100 million United States Dollars in revamping the Mesurado Fishing Peer in Monrovia."

The investments also include the development of fishing depots and the building of fish processing facilities in the country.

Minister Fahngon who spoke at the regular MICAT Press Briefing Thursday, October 11, 2018, in Monrovia also said the Government of Japan has sent a two man delegation to look at possible areas of assistance for small scale fishermen in the country.

At the same time, the Governments of Japan and Kenya have agreed in principle to bring in a company that will produce motorized fishing boats in Liberia.

Meanwhile, the Government of Iceland is committing a 2.5 million United States Dollars grant to the National Fisheries and Aqua-Culture Authority.

The grant, according to Minister Fahngon, is to help NAFAA sets up a testing laboratory in the country.