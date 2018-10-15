14 October 2018

Liberia

Liberia: Agric Ministry Embarks On Design of Nat'l Tree Crop Master Plan

By Calvin Brooks

The Ministry of Agriculture has embarked on the design of the National Tree Crop Master Plan which is a major deliverable under the National Tree Crop project.

According to the Project Coordinator, Emmanuel J. Nimbuen, the government is implementing the World Bank-funded Smallholder Tree Crops Revitalization Support Project (STCRSP).

Coordinator Nimbuen stated that the project is intended to increase access to finance, inputs, technology and markets for smallholder tree crops farmers in Liberia.

The project coordinator made the disclosure Thursday at a Stakeholders' Consultation for Tree Crops Master Plan Design held at a local hotel in the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor.

He indicated that the project, which is being implemented in Grand Bassa, Montserrado, Margibi, Nimba and Grand Gedeh counties, started in 2013 and ends in 2018, will carve a long-term development program for the tree crops sector.

He asserted that the project is being implemented at a crucial time when the government is setting a new agenda for the country christened "The Pro-Poor Agenda."

Coordinator Nimbuen stressed that the Tree Crop Master Plan will provide the conceptual layout to guide future growth and development of the tree crop sector.

He added that the National Tree Crop Master Plan will collect small-scale industry competitiveness strategies to be integrated into a cohesive action framework which, when implemented effectively, will ensure long-term growth and competitiveness of Liberia's Tree Crop Sector.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Agriculture STCRS Project Coordination Unit, working in collaboration with NGOs, beneficiaries, cooperatives and other government institutions, will seek to revitalize the tree crop sector.

