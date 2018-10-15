Liberia: Amb. Endee Boost Liberia's Image With Int'l Award

Liberia's Culture Ambassador, Juli Endee at the head of a 5-member delegation Friday October 12, 2018 returned to Liberia from the United States of America where she won the Hollywood African Prestigious Award on September 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The Award which is also styled as the International Humanitarian Image Award was awarded to Amb. Endee in recognition of her numerous humanitarian initiatives in Liberia and the sub-region by using arts and music to promote peace and initiatives bordering on humanity.

Amb. Endee whose delegation included enterprising Liberia musician Little Semah Weifue and his mother only identified as Tina, Mrs. Fatu Kota of the Christian Association of the Blind and renowned Nigerian musician, Flavour Nabanian toured several States in the USA marketing their musical talents before returning to their respect countries (Liberia and Nigeria).

The Liberian Culture Ambassador who was welcomed at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County by jubilant crowd of supporters and admirers displaying banners with several messages of support praised Amb. Endee for projecting a positive image of Liberia especially in the area of arts and music.

Many groups including the National Traditional Council of Liberia, the National Tribal Governor Council of Liberia, the Margibi County branch of the Liberia Crusaders for Peace presented kola nuts and country-chicken to Madam Endee as a sign of their appreciation for her the awards won and brought to Liberia.

In a press briefing at the RIA upon her arrival, Amb. Endee said "We were invited to Hollywood to receive the Prestigious Award in Los Angeles USA. I was called on the red carpet for the award and I talk to so many journalists while on the red carpet. Semah and Flavor won the Best Duel song Award at the same event "she indicated.

Amb. Endee: "We left Los Angeles and went to taxis for the Afriman Award--I won the Beckon of Hope Award and Semah won the Shining Star Award-we were on stage with Flavor who also won Award for live performance."

The Liberia Crusaders for Peace Executive Director said "we are happy for what we have done such that our works are being noticed and recognized by people and institutions outside of Liberia."

She disclosed that her delegation used the visit to tour other States in the USA including New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Delaware, Maryland, Washing DC, Virginia as a means of making contacts with institutions that can promote Liberia Arts and musicians.

Meanwhile, upon receipt of the award Sunday September 30, 2018 in California, Amb. Endee thanked the Government and people of Liberia for the support she continues to receive thus motivating her to do more in promoting peace in the country by using arts, drama and music.

An invariable follower of Amb. Endee Commented: "Liberia's Culture Ambassador is going higher and higher each day. Singing with top artists in Africa, and collaborating with Naymo Record artists to sing on a remix, now she's praising God for her achievement in winning another award. She recently posted on her Instagram page with a sound of victor along side with other celebrities as she praise God for her uplifting and achievement of Winning the 2018 HAPA International Humanitarian Image Award.