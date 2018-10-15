14 October 2018

New Liberia (Monrovia)

Equatorial Guinea: Pres. Weah Attends Equatorial Guinea's 50th Independence Festivities

President George Manneh Weah has departed Liberia for Malabo, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

The President is honoring an invitation to serve as a Special Guest of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, at the 50th Independence Day of that country.

The occasion is slated for Friday, October 12, 2018.

An Executive Mansion statement issued Thursday, October 11, 2018, said the Liberian Leader has made a brief stopover in the Congolese Capital Brazzaville to provide moral support to the Nation Football Team, the Lonestar.

The President is expected to return to the country this weekend.

While the President is away, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to the President, Nathaniel McGill will chair the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice president and via telephone conversation with the President.

