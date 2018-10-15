Liberia: Alcc, Partners Conclude Private Sector Engagement for Liberia's Transport Sector

Monrovia — As part of effort to support high standard of qualification and professionalism amongst contractors in the country, the Association of Liberian Construction Company (ALCC) in partnership with GFA Consultant Group and GIZ over the weekend ended a capacity building partnership on the improvement and expansion of the construction sector.

Speaking at the conference Friday, October 12, at the Cape Hotel in Mamba Point, the ALCC leadership commended the GFA and GIZ for working with the association strengthen the capacity of Liberian contractors over the years.

Burten Freeman, ALCC Vice President, called on Liberian contractors to perform by international standard when awarded if they are to be taken seriously by the government and international partners.

"We as Liberian contractors need to do good job. We are true partner to the government; we are prepared to work with them in moving this country forward," he said.

"If the government will want to build a country of worth, let them listen and work with the ALCC."

He added that why ALCC is engaging government and other partners to consider Liberian contractors during bids; it is incumbent upon them to be up to the task.

Freeman described the ALCC as a true partner to the government's Pro-poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity (PADP) for which road is a key fundamental issue.

He then urged the CDC led government to work with Liberian construction institutions in the near future.

Speaking further, the Association of Liberian Construction Company vice president noted that under the partnership with GIZ and GFA, the ALCC was able to extend training to its members in all the 15 counties of Liberia.

For his part, GIZ project Director Ulrich Thuer reminded the ALCC members of the role they have to play in building the fabric of the country.

"You are under pressure to deliver, therefore it is time to stop been little cozy and look at the performance of your workers. We have to continue this type of job were quality come before quantity," Thuer said.

He encouraged Liberian contractors to be focus and deliver on time, while stressing that contractors should choose quality over quantity.

According to Thuer, GFA and GIZ are currently negotiating with the government for the extension of partnership on the private sector engagement for the transport sector between.

Clarence Wilson, Assistance Public Work Ministry for Technical Service, assured the ALCC and its implementing partners of the government's commitment to working with the private sector in order to achiev road network in the country. Minister Wilson said road is a major component of President weah's pro-poor agenda.

"We can assure you with assistance from our international partners we have put in program that will improve the private sector especially the construction of road," minister Wilson stated.

The final conference on the private sector engagement in the transport sector of Liberia ended with the official launching of the ALCC wapsite. The ALCC was established in 1979 to unite contractors, promote professional ethics among contractors, represent contractors, promote the exchange of ideas and experiences and improve the status of contractors.