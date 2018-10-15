Liberia - Lonestar Cell MTN Launches Mobile Money Online Platform for WAEC Fees Payment

Monrovia — Lonestar Cell MTN, in partnership with the West African Examinations Council, over the weekend launched a mobile money online platform for WAEC fees payment.

The launch of the project took place at the head office of WAEC in Congo Town.

Serving as Chief Launcher, the Minister of Education, Prof. Ansu Sonie, thanked Lonestar Cell MTN for the platform; adding that the project will help curtail the huge challenges confronting students and schools' administrators in the country.

"It is not just the money flow, the statistics show, the number of students who have registered in the upper level without having to go to the schools anymore. We know exactly how many students they are in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades in all public schools. I think that's a good advantage," he stated.

Minister Sonie also called on private schools' proprietors to take advantage of the mobile money platform for smooth registration process.

"We may eventually request private schools as well to see if they find it fate to have this mobile money service so that registrations can begin to go smoothly. It will cut down lot of the confusions that we have experienced. Nobody has to any more sit and count L$5000. Now the transaction is easy and provides the information," Minister Sonie added.

He further noted that the platform contains services that are essential to the education sectors in bridging huge gap facing the sector.

"These are the kind of introductions that we want to see on the education platform that make things a lot easier. It is time for us to stand up in doing it by ourselves," he asserted.

At the same time, the head of WAEC Liberia, Dale G. Gbotoe, thanked the GSM service provider for the opportunity to allow Liberian students pay their fees through its mobile money platform.

"I want to call on the public to take maximum advantage of this glorious opportunity. Since we find ourselves in this digital age, it is incumbent upon us to also flow along," he said.

According to Gbotoe, partnering with Lonestar Cell MTN is one of the ways his institution vowed to add value to the education system of the country.

On behalf of the Lonestar Cell MTN, the Chief Finance Officer, Kingsley Konadu, said one of their visions and missions is to deliver a poor new digital world to its customers.

"MTN's core belief is that everybody within Africa deserves the benefit of a modern connected life, irrespective of your location. One of the believes, visions and missions is to deliver a poor new digital world to our customers."

He continued: "We see this collaboration as a good opportunity to making it possible for the life of a lot of Liberians. Making it possible for people everywhere in Liberia to be able to sit for WAEC exams, I think it is a great achievement."