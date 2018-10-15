Liberia: FAO Boost Nafaa Capacity - Donates Two Vehicles

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has presented two vehicles toNational Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) to help boost its extension program across the country.

NaFAA made the disclosure in press release issued in Monrovia last week

Presenting the vehicles, at the UN Pan African Plaza Building in Sinkor, FAO-Liberia Country Representative Mariatou Njiere affirmed FAO's full commitment to thegrowth and development of the Liberian fisheries sector, the release said.

Recounting FAO's support over the years in the development of the fisheries sector, particularly to support the youth, developing policies, and Aquaculture development, MadamNjie stressed that "FAO remains a key partner to overall transformation of Liberia's fisheries sector".

The NaFAA release said the FAO-Liberia Representative outline the number of engagements NaFAA Management have had with the UN body and accordingly these engagements are all geared toward bringing about transformation in the fisheries sector.

Specifically, Madam Njie mentioned Aquaculture as the sector FAO plans to direct its support to with the aim of resuscitating it for the production of huge supply of fish from the pond.

She said FAO-Liberia has informed its region office about the urgent need of the Liberian fisheries.

The FAO representative noted that the FAO concern for helping the NafAA has led to the development of a concept notewhich they have shared with NaFAA Management for its input.

The FAO-Liberia Country Representative stated that they have developed an action plan to help fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in Liberian waters.

Receiving the vehicles, the Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, Mrs. Emma Metieh Glassco termed the partnership with FAO-Liberia as "a big step toward a stronger collaboration.

Mrs. Glassco stressed that logistics is critical to expansion of the operations of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority as such the donation of the two vehicles by the FAO is timely.

The NaFAA release said Madam Glassco pointed out that the vehicles will enable NaFAA extends its fisheries operations to other coastal counties as it has planned to embark on robust coastal counties tour under the theme "taking fisheries to the communities".

Commenting on the concept notecrafted and compiled by FAO to help revamp the Liberian fisheries sector, Madam Glassco promised that her technical team is reviewing them to make their input and later make submission to the UN body.

Also responding to FAO's action plan to fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in Liberian waters, the NaFAA Boss noted that FAO's input will help Liberia lift the yellow card ban placed on Liberia, the release said.

The yellow card ban on Liberia forillegal, unregulated and unauthorized (IUU) fishing prohibits Liberia from operating fishing activities in European waters.

The release which was signed by Lewis E.B Konoe, NaFAA Communications Manager, said that in July 2018 FAO donated three laptops to the NaFAA as an initial logistical support to the fisheries sector.