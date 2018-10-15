15 October 2018

South Africa: Stonehouse Withdraws From Race to Coach Bulls

Jimmy Stonehouse on Monday confirmed his commitment to the Pumas , ending speculation that he could become the next Bulls coach.

The Bulls are on the hunt for a replacement for John Mitchell following the New Zealander's departure to England.

Stonehouse's name has been mentioned in several media reports as a possible successor to Mitchell and the Pumas director of rugby himself revealed in an earlier interview that he was eager to coach the Bulls.

However, it appears as though Stonehouse has lost patience with the process and has withdrawn himself from the race to become Bulls coach.

"The indecision and uncertainty of the coaching structure and the time it has taken to get to this point played a big part in my decision," Stonehouse said via a press statement on Monday.

"I understand that the Bulls have to make the right decision regarding the new coach and therefore they are in no hurry... but If I read media reports correctly, then it appears as though things are already in place with a coach to lead the Super Rugby (team)."

Stonehouse added that the chances of the Pumas playing in an expanded PRO16 European competition played a part in his decision.

"I can't have my bread buttered on both sides... therefore I pledge my allegiance to the Pumas and their future."

