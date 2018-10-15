15 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Csa Confirms AB De Villiers for Mzansi Super League

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that AB de Villiers will take part in this year's Mzansi Super League .

That was confirmed on Monday as the six franchise names were unveiled at a function in Johannesburg.

De Villiers will play for the Tshwane Spartans and he will be joined by Hashim Amla (Durban Heat), Faf du Plessis (Paarl Rocks), Kagiso Rabada (Jozi Stars), JP Duminy (Cape Town Blitz) and Imran Tahir (Nelson Mandela Bay Giants) as the Proteas marquee players.

More big names, including the overseas-based players, are expected to be announced soon.

West Indies stars Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, Afghanistan spin sensation Rasheed Khan and the England trio of Jason Roy, Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan have also been included.

The tournament is set to take place from November 16 to December 16 with the player draft scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The Proteas, meanwhile, travel to Australia at the end of this month for three ODIs and a T20I.

The final ODI is scheduled for November 11 while there is a lone T20I on November 17 - 3 days after the start of the local tournament.

Source: <b>Sport24</b>

