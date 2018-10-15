Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that AB de Villiers will take part in this year's Mzansi Super League .

That was confirmed on Monday as the six franchise names were unveiled at a function in Johannesburg.

De Villiers will play for the Tshwane Spartans and he will be joined by Hashim Amla (Durban Heat), Faf du Plessis (Paarl Rocks), Kagiso Rabada (Jozi Stars), JP Duminy (Cape Town Blitz) and Imran Tahir (Nelson Mandela Bay Giants) as the Proteas marquee players.

More big names, including the overseas-based players, are expected to be announced soon.

West Indies stars Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, Afghanistan spin sensation Rasheed Khan and the England trio of Jason Roy, Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan have also been included.

The tournament is set to take place from November 16 to December 16 with the player draft scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The Proteas, meanwhile, travel to Australia at the end of this month for three ODIs and a T20I.

The final ODI is scheduled for November 11 while there is a lone T20I on November 17 - 3 days after the start of the local tournament.

The best of the best of South African talent is on board for the #MSLT20 with Kagiso Rabada, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Hashim Amla and JP Duminy confirmed as the Proteas marquee players pic.twitter.com/dG5rQ2thgD-- Mzansi Super League (@MSL_T20) October 15, 2018

The first #MSLT20 international marquee player is top ranked T20 bowler, Rashid Khan of Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/W6IkN531WQ-- Mzansi Super League (@MSL_T20) October 15, 2018

T20 living legend Chris Gayle is in. Which #MSLT20 team do you think will scoop the master blaster? pic.twitter.com/dR75PTxLxQ-- Mzansi Super League (@MSL_T20) October 15, 2018

All-rounder and entertainer, Dwayne 'DJ' Bravo will bring his flair to the #MSLT20 come November! pic.twitter.com/ufIUTEJWrU-- Mzansi Super League (@MSL_T20) October 15, 2018

A regular in the world's biggest T20 leagues, English star batsman Jason Roy will be looking to show is fire power in the #MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/npbZ22VQMx-- Mzansi Super League (@MSL_T20) October 15, 2018

England's T20 captain, Eoin Morgan has scored the most runs for his country in T20 cricket. He'll be looking to keep up this stellar record in the #MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/veULb9ew2Z-- Mzansi Super League (@MSL_T20) October 15, 2018

Exciting times coming up in the @MSL_T20. The Proteas marquee players are:@amlahash - Durban Heat@KagisoRabada25 - Jozi Stars@ABdeVilliers17 - Tshwane SpartansImran Tahir - Neson Mandela Bay Giants@jpduminy21 - Cape Town Blitz@faf1307 - Paarl Rocks#MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/CQAnmBppHY-- Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 15, 2018

Source: <b>Sport24</b>