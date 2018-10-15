South Africa: 6 Mzansi Super League Team Names Revealed

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday confirmed the six team names for the inaugural Mzansi Super League (MSL) that is set to be the sport and entertainment spectacle of the South African summer.

The tournament will take place from November 16 to December 16 and will be broadcast exclusively live by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on its television and radio platforms.

The six venues are: Wanderers Stadium, SuperSport Park, Kingsmead, St George's Park, Newlands and Boland Park.

The respective teams will be called: Jozi Stars, Tshwane Spartans, Durban Heat, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Cape Town Blitz and Paarl Rocks.

Source: <b>Sport24</b>