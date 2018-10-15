South Africa: Kings Confirm Venue Change for Scarlets Clash

The Southern Kings have confirmed a change of venue for their PRO14 clash against Scarlets on Friday, October 26.

The fixture will now be played at the Nelson Mandela University's Madibaz Stadium .

The match kicks off at 19:00.

The match had initially been scheduled to be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, where the Kings play most of their home matches.

The Kings played their most recent home match against Glasgow Warriors at Madibaz Stadium, making the venue the 45th venue to host a PRO14 match.

The venue proved to be a success, not only with the result that saw the Port Elizabeth-based side registering their first win of the season, but provided an exciting atmosphere as well.

Source: <b>Sport24</b>