Liberia: Postal Affairs Ministry Unveils New Stamps

The Minister of Post And Telecommunications, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, has stressed the need for Liberians across the country to purchase the newly printed postal stamps of the ministry bearing the photos of President George Manneh Weah.

He made the call during program marking the 144th anniversary of the World Postal Day in Monrovia, following the unveiling of the postal stamps which prices range from LD$500,00 LD$250.00, LD$200.00 and LD$100.00 respectively.

The photo stamps depicting the portrait of President Weah is being unveiled at a time when Liberia postal sector is being resuscitated by the current administration at the Ministry of Post and telecommunication.

Recently in an interview with journalists the substantive Minister of Post, Cllr. Kruah divulged that plans were underway to open all postal counters in the 15 political subdivisions so as the encourage the culture of the movement of physical mails from point to another across the country.

Owing to the debilitating civil crisis, most of the postal facilities around the country were damaged and not much has been done to revive those facilities.

At the moment, it is only the main postal counters on Randall and Carey streets plus the Robert International Airport that are operational.

The Liberia postal authority are keen on ensuring that philatelic and stamp production and courier services are performed in keeping with Universal Postal Union prescription.

The photo above shows Minister Kruah and UNDP Country Director Dr. Kamil Kannal-jddeen, unveiling the stamps at the ministry.