Kenya: MCAs Says Foreign Travel Restrictions Unreasonable

Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) want the Ministry of Devolution to withdraw guidelines restricting their travel outside the country, terming them unreasonable.

The call by MCAs comes amid efforts to reduce wasteful spending in government.

County Assemblies Forum Secretary-General Eric Wamumbi told the Nation that the circular issued by Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli was meant to curtail the ward representatives' foreign travel.

"County assemblies are not answerable to the Ministry of Devolution. The work of Sunkuli's department is to ensure that devolution is working for the people. We will not comply with the guidelines issued," he said.

NOT EXCEEDED EXPENDITURE

Mr Wamumbi noted that the county assemblies had not exceeded the expenditure ceilings set by the Commission on Revenue Allocation and were operating within the allocations on travel expenditure that were approved by the assemblies.

The Council of Governors has also warned that they will not comply with the guidelines issued on October 5 which are aimed at reducing the recurrent expenditure.

This comes on the backdrop of public outcry over increased taxation to bridge the country's financial deficit and repay foreign loans.

Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo has previously warned that sitting and travel allowances gobbled by MCAs and county officials are taking a huge chunk of county governments' funds.

BUDGET REPORT

According to her 2017/2018 budget implementation report, county governments incurred Sh7 billion on domestic and foreign travel in the first nine months of that fiscal year.

"This amount comprised of Sh6.25 billion on domestic travel and Sh755 million on foreign travel," said Ms Odhiambo.

But according to Mr Wamumbi, ward representatives' foreign travels are justified and meant to build capacity to ensure better legislation.

"The ministry is overstepping their mandate. MCAs are not clerks to sit down and write reports yet clerks document our activities and recommendations for implementation by the counties," he said.

WASTEFUL EXPENDITURE

The devolved units, he said, are supporting the austerity measures proposed by President Kenyatta to reduce wasteful expenditure but added that travel by MCAs should not be restricted.

According to Mr Sunkuli, the guidelines are meant to streamline and harmonise foreign travel across the public service.

The ministry's circular indicated that all applications for travel must be accompanied by a statement of benefit to the respective county.

Before approval by the Ministry of Devolution, the counties will have to indicate the total cost of travel, whether to be incurred by the government or donor funding.

"All travel requests should be accompanied by copies of the approved work plan of the respective county department clearly indicating budget allocation," indicated the circular.