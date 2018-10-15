South Africa: Deputy Minister Luwellyn Landers Undertakes Working Visit to the Saharawi Refugee Camps in Tindouf, South West Algeria, 12 to 15 Oct

press release

Deputy Minister Luwellyn Landers will undertakes Working Visit to Saharawi Refugee Camps in Tindouf, South West Algeria, from 12-15 Oct 2018.

The purpose of the visit is to deepen diplomatic relations between the Government of South Africa and the Government of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR). The Working Visit will also allow South Africa to reaffirm its solidarity and support for the just struggle of the Saharawi people for self-determination and independence.

The Working Visit takes place following the historic Working Visit to South Africa by the President of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, H.E. Mr Brahim Ghali, which took place on 5 June 2018, during which the two Heads of State reviewed matters of mutual bilateral, continental and international interest. The South African government has recently approved the provision of humanitarian assistance to the SADR government through the African Renaissance Fund totalling R10 million.

This against the backdrop of the exceptional material hardships confronting the sisterly Saharawi refugees due to the reduced international aid.

The visit also takes place as the United Nations Security Council is considering the extension of the United Nations Mission in Western Sahara mandate which expires in October 2018.

It is envisaged that during the visit, Deputy Minister Landers will also deliver the Nelson Mandela Centenary Lecture in Tindouf.

