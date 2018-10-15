Kenya: Oyaro Clinches Sanlam Golf Challenge

Mombasa Golf Club's Yobesh Oyaro playing off handicap 13, beat a field of 122 players at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course, to clinch the third edition of the annual Sanlam Golf Challenge.

Oyaro carded an impressive 42 points, to win by two points from men winner Taib Bajaber and lady winner Christine Ockotch. Finishing second in the men's section was Omar Lewa on 39, while Parviz Barnsley on 38 was second in the ladies section.

Vimal Ranpura and Joyce Masai won the longest drive contest with Mwangi Mburu and Susan Stokes winning the nearest to pin prize. Speaking at Nyali Golf Club, Sanlam Group CEO Patrick Tumbo noted that the event, marking its third is a deliberate effort that Sanlam Kenya has committed to as a platform to engage its Coast based clientele and stakeholders.

"Today has been a success as we have managed to engage key stakeholders. Sanlam Kenya remains committed to raising the bar for the local financial services sector leveraging on different platforms such as golf for stakeholder engagement," said Tumbo.

At the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club, Francis Goco playing off handicap 21, combined 20 and 24 for a brilliant 44 points to beat men winner Joseph Ndome, P.N. Mburu, and Stanley Kingara by three points in the Muranga Golf Day, as the three carded 41 points each.

Also posting 44 points was lady winner Winnie Nyika who won by a point from Catherine Wambui. In third place was Esther Mworia on 40 points and taking the nines were Berenju Mugo and Michael Chege on 22 and 21 points. Leading the sponsors was James Muraguri on 43 points, while Michael Gitonyi was the best guest after returning 35 with Caroline Muthiga emerging the best lady guest with 37 points.

At Machakos; Boniface Mumina beat Victor Mutwii on countback with 39 points, to claim the Johnnie Walker title with Josephat Mboya also on 39 points finishing third. In the guest category, Alex Mbatha on 39 points beat James Mbui by two points to clinch the first prize with Tanzania's Neema Olomi taking the ladies prize on 34 points, while the nines went to David Kimanthi on 22 and Joseph Githehu with 21 points. At Thika, Eunice Muthemba won the G.I. Githuku Memorial Golf Day with a score of 42 points, winning ahead og David Matano on 39 points.

In third place with 37 was S.M. Kariuki while taking the ladies first prize was Winnie Mugo on 37, followed in second place by Mercy Meru on 34. Patrick Theche emerged the best guest on 39, winning by five points from Fred Mwihia. The best family player was Wambui G.I. On 35 and the nines went to J. Muoria and Bernard Musau on 22 and 21 points.

At Karen Country Club, Tom Simba won the overall title of the Chairman's Prize (Lawrence Kiambu) after posting 39 points, beating men Omar Osogo by one point as David Onyoka on 37 points finished second after beating Kennedy Anunda on countback. Paul Kaguamba won the gross title after firing five over par 77 as Peter Kanyago on 35 was the best past chairman.

In the ladies section, Rose Njendu won with 38 points, one better than Rosemary Dolan and Kethi Kilonzo. Sam Munyua was the best guest with 37 points and winning the junior title was Njukia Kihara on 29 points.

Summarised weekend results

At Muthaiga; Izusu Mu- X Golf day; Men Winner Rajiv Sharma 39, Michael Icharia 38, C G Mwangi 38, J K Karanja 37, Lady Winner Rose Wachira 39 cb Samira Furrer 39, Staff Winner Wanjohi Kangangi 32, Guest F Musila 36, Purity Muthoni 34, Kirumba Mukuria 34.

At Railway; RJW Perpetual Trophy; .Overall Winner; Gerald Gakima 41 pts, Men winner : Sieka Gatabaki 41, J. Marucha 38, cb J. Murungi, Philip Kabiaru 37, Julius Kinyua 36.Lady winner: F.M. Kamau 38, Wanjiru Karume 36, Margaret Gacheri 36, Rosemary Omanyo 36, Guest- Martin Njeru 35, Sammi Mose 33, Ronny Wekesa 29. Lady guest- Florence Maina 26, Jane Kariuki 18

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club; Kambasome Mashariki Golf Day; Overall Winner: Lucy Kisia 42 pts, Men Winner: Tom Kahigu 41, Chetan Solanki 40, Henry Allan Kanyua 40; Lady Winner: Irene Mburu 41, Senior Winner: Suresh Lakhani 41, Nines: Abner Onsomu 22, Rakesh Patel 21; Guest Winner: F. Kimanzi 39, John Maingi 33, Kambasome Winner: Joel Kaindi 36 pts;