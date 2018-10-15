Uganda: I Was Misled On Bududa Relocation - Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has apologized to the people of Bududa for the delays in the relocation of communities from mudslide prone areas.

Museveni said that the delay was because he was misled by some people in government. However Museveni did not say how he was misled and by who.

The president was on Sunday speaking during a church service in memory of the Bududa mudslide victims, at Bukalasi secondary school playgrounds. Museveni said that following last Thursday's disaster, relocation is no longer debatable.

He said that cabinet will today Monday discuss the issue of relocating people to safer areas. Museveni also promised to give Shs 5 million to the families who lost their loved ones and Shs 2 million to the survivors.

"I want to extend my condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and to those who were injured. I will send Shs 5m per family of the people who died and then send Shs 2m per family of the people who died but it will come through the chairman and the CAO, they are the ones who know." said Museveni.

According to Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS), a total of 43 people lost their lives and 139 households with a population of 695 people were affected. Of these, 278 are children under 5 years. President Museveni also said that relocation is not by force and that those who are not willing to leave, houses will be constructed for them in the safer trading centres.

"When we ordinary people come and say Were was wrong I will settle where the water should be. It is now unfortunately clear but after losing so many lives that that was not a wise decision." Museveni added.

Willson Watira the LC V chairperson of Bududa told the president said that the residents are ready to relocate. He explained that the issue of politicians refusing people to relocate is now history.

"Stories have been going around indicating that people of Bududa have totally refused to be relocated... That was a story of the past, these people are ready to be relocated and even if you say we move now, am sure they can be your bodyguards." Watira said.

The prime minister Ruhakana Rugunda said that lessons to learn from the incident is that whoever is involved in the process of relocation should speed up the process to avoid further loss of lives.