Kenyatta National Hospital nurses boycotted work on Monday to protest an attack by a patient on a nurse on Saturday.

The nurse is reportedly in a coma at the hospital's high dependency unit following the attack.

The nurse, identified as Ms Mildred Akinyi, was left convulsing by her attacker.

Nursing Council of Kenya chief executive Edna Tallam and Kenya National Nurses Association Nairobi branch chairperson Stella Githaiga condemned the attack.

'RESPECTED AND PROTECTED'

"Our health professionals give their best and they must be respected and protected," Ms Tallam tweeted.

"Even if the background to this attack has yet to be cleared up, I would like to emphasise on behalf of the Council and all the nurses and midwives: We stand resolutely on nurse and midwives' side in the fight against any form of violence against them," said Ms Tallam.

Kenya National Union of Nurses chairman Seth Panyako said they will use the opportunity to lobby for proper management at KNH.

The patient is said to have attacked the nurse after being informed of her son's death at the hospital.

ACCOMPANIED BY RELATIVES

The woman was accompanied by her relatives when she attacked the nurse on duty who had informed her of the child's death.

Confirming the incident, KNH Communication Officer Simon Githae said the nurse was hit with a blunt object during the attack.

According to police, the incident happened on Saturday at around 10:30am when the mother was informed of the death of her 17-year-old son at the hospital.

The woman is being held at Capitol Hill Police Station for questioning.