Liberia: Gender Ministry Commits to Solving Girls Issues

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening efforts and strategies aimed at accelerating programs intended to address constraints being faced by promising and enterprising Liberian girls and boys.

Speaking at programs marking the observance of the 7th International Day of the Girl Child on Thursday, Gender Minister Williametta Saydee-Tarr observed that in Africa and across the world, girls face adversities that hinder their education, training and entry into the workforce.

Tarr noted that girls have less access to information, communication technology and resources, such as the internet, where the global gender gap is growing, adding that "equality means creating the same opportunities for both girls and boys with the intention of leaving no one behind."

"Despite the inherent potential of young girls, however, MGCSP remains cognizant of the commonplace challenges girl often face," she added.

Tarr emphasized that girls have less information and fewer resources to sufficiently propel them to meet their lifelong goals and become competitors in the contemporary world.

The Gender Minister noted that sexual violence is also a widespread and devastating problem that also affects adolescent girls in Liberia.

Due to that, Tarr said, the Government of Liberia and its partners stand with girls and boys everywhere in Liberia as they aspire, innovate and take charge of their own future.

She then urged young girls to keep focused on their dreams and goals, and no matter what, they should always remember that they too can become minister, president, vice president, among others, adding that "the path to success is often a tough and rough stride."

Tarr said to achieve life's goals, girls should thrive with determination, courage, resilience and ability to take responsibility of their individual lives by the decisions they make.

Making reference to President George Weah, Tarr quoted the Liberian leader as saying that "when I was growing up in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, I sold doughnuts, popcorn, and Kool Aid every day after school so that my family had some money and I could pay my school fees. It was tough."

Through it all, said Tarr, Dr. Weah became the 24th President of the Republic of Liberia because of his unwavering determination to pursue his dreams and aspirations.