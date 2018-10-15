Liberia: Pres. Weah Congratulates the Kingdom of Spain

Liberia-President George Manneh Weah has warmly congratulated the Government and People of the Kingdom of Spain on the occasion marking the National Day of Spain.

In his message to His Majesty King Felipe the Six, President Weah, extended heartfelt best wishes to the Government and People of Spain on the historic celebration of that country's National Day.

According to a Foreign Ministry release issued Thursday, October 11, 2018, the Liberian leader recalled the two countries' shared values of social justice, democracy, freedom of mankind, as well as the promotion of global peace.

President Weah Liberia will continue to uphold those values as the two countries look to strengthen their bilateral ties in the years to come.

The Liberian Leader also expressed hope that the bilateral cooperation between Liberia and Spain will be heightened to include joint ventures that will lead to mutual benefit of the two governments and people.