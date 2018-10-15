15 October 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Manafwa Leaders Worried About Cracks in Mt Elgon

By Mudangha Kolyangha

Manafwa — Following devastating mudslides that hit Bududa District last week, leaving dozens of people dead and hundreds homeless, leaders in the nearby Manafwa District have warned residents to take caution after fresh reports indicate widening cracks running through Mt Elgon.

"We have done a vulnerability assessment but reports indicate that widening cracks run through the rocks. People have to be relocated to other safer zones to avert disaster," Mr John Musila, the Manafwa District chairman said.

It is estimated that the crack is about 5 kilometres long and runs through Namisindwa Hill, Mukoto, Bupoto, Shikunga and Bumukali parishes in Bunabuzale, Weswa and Kaato sub-counties.

"These people need to be resettled to safer areas. The people are sitting on a time bomb. We appeal to the government to consider the entire region [Bududa and Manafwa] to have these people resettled to safer zones," Mr Musila said.

Mr Musila estimates that over 15,000 people are at risk.

President Museveni on Sunday, at Bukalasi, in Bududa District said that all people in the areas that were devastated by last week's mudslide will have to be relocated.

He advised people who settled on Mt Elgon slopes to relocate because there are visible signs that more disasters are likely to occur.

"The district council has held several meetings to identify possible areas where people can be re-located. We have to act swiftly. People have to comply with the government directive to move away," Mr Musila said.

