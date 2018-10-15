14 October 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Embarks On Working Visit to South Sudan and IGAD Member States

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Deputy President Mabuza as Special Envoy to South Sudan embarks on a Working Visit to South Sudan and IGAD Member States

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as President Cyril Ramaphosa's Special Envoy to the Republic of South Sudan, will today, 14 October 2018, visit the Republic of South Sudan to hold talks with various role players on the on-going efforts to find lasting peace, stability and development in the Republic of South Sudan.

During this visit, the Deputy President will engage with President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan, the leadership of political formations in South Sudan, the members of the diplomatic corps and other institutions created to monitor the implementation of the Peace Agreement.

Deputy President Mabuza will also visit neighbouring countries that are part of the guarantors of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

Opposition MPs Warn South Africa Not to Follow the Example of the Chavistas

They fear land expropriation without compensation could open the door to fatal Venezuela-style left wing populism. Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.