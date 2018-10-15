South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Embarks On Working Visit to South Sudan and IGAD Member States

press release

Deputy President Mabuza as Special Envoy to South Sudan embarks on a Working Visit to South Sudan and IGAD Member States

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as President Cyril Ramaphosa's Special Envoy to the Republic of South Sudan, will today, 14 October 2018, visit the Republic of South Sudan to hold talks with various role players on the on-going efforts to find lasting peace, stability and development in the Republic of South Sudan.

During this visit, the Deputy President will engage with President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan, the leadership of political formations in South Sudan, the members of the diplomatic corps and other institutions created to monitor the implementation of the Peace Agreement.

Deputy President Mabuza will also visit neighbouring countries that are part of the guarantors of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.

