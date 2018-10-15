South Sudan: Deputy President David Mabuza Arrives in Republic of South Sudan

press release

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as Special Envoy to South Sudan, today, 14 October 2018, arrived in the Republic of South Sudan ahead of talks with President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

Deputy President Mabuza was received by the Minister in the Presidency of the Republic of South Sudan, Honourable Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng and other senior government officials.

During this visit, the Deputy President will also engage with the leadership of political formations in South Sudan, the members of the Diplomatic Corps and other institutions created to monitor the implementation of the Peace Agreement.

Deputy President Mabuza has undertaken this visits guided by efforts to find lasting peace, stability and development in the Republic of South Sudan.

Issued by: The Presidency