Gambia: Ncac, Others Rehabilitate Access Road to Fort Bullen

(Friday 12th October, 2018 Issue)

In a bid to have good, accessible path to the venue of the upcoming community festival in Barra, the National Center for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in collaboration with the community of Barra, Niumi and its environs with support from The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) and National Disasters Management Agency (NDMA) recently embarked on a rehabilitation of access road to the Fort Bullen ahead of the Niumi Fort Bullen Colonial Heritage Festival scheduled between 14 and 16 December 2018.

The Fort Bullen Colonial Heritage Festival is one of the three new regional festivals added to the Gambia National Calendar of events. The other two festivals are the Basse Traditional Music Festival in Upper River Region (URR) and Janjangbureh Kankurang Festival in Central River Region (CRR).

The upcoming heritage festival among other things will portray past events that took place in Niumi and Fort Bullen, one of the UNESCO's Heritage Sites in The Gambia as Niumi is recognised to be a community where colonialism started from in The Gambia. Historically, Niumi people were the first to encounter with the white people during the colonial era in The Gambia and the community became transformed into colonial empire.

Among other importance of the festival to the region is that; it has government's support hence it is part of country's strategic plan in the National Development Program (NDP) to promote local and regional festivals; it is an opportunity for the community dwellers to showcase their business and entrepreneurial skills.

In brief, Fort Bullen is one of the historical places in The Gambia and also one of the Kunta Kinteh Island related Sites. Fort Bullen was the largest fort built by the Europeans in The Gambia and it remains in good condition today. It is basically rectangular, with circular bastions at each corner. And at least three of the bastions were traversing gun carriages which supported Bloomfield iron 32 powder cannons.

This famous Fort Bullen located at Barra Point was established in 1826. It was born out of Britain's war against slave trading in 19th century as River Gambia was recognised as a British possession. This is By Treaty of Versailles, 1783. It is across from the town of the then Bathurst, which is now called Banjul, the capital city of The Gambia.

Fort Bullen was built due to the fact that the British needed guns on the north bank of The Gambia River in order to control the river mouth. Furthermore, the Fort was meant to complement the six-gun battery on the opposite bank of the river (now in State House). The Fort was 'anti-slavery not pro-slavery' as others thought.