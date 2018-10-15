Gambia: Deputies On Visit to Local Govt Facilities

(Friday 12th October, 2018 Issue)

As part of their oversight functions, the National Assembly Select Committee on Local Government and Lands, the Ombudsman and IEC on Tuesday embarked on a weeklong tour to all Local Government facilities in the country.

The team on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the governor of NBR in which they met officials of Kerewan Area Council.

In welcoming the team on behalf of the governor, Malamin L. Bojang, chairman of Kerewan Area Council, thanked lawmakers for visiting the governor's office and the council as well.

"Your coming here is very vital because you need to monitor and see how work is going on in the councils, and we are very happy for the encouragement you give us as a council. We are improving a lot through support and advice you are giving to us."

Hon. Musa Amul Nyassi, chair of the Select Committee on Local Government and Lands and also the lawmaker for Foni Kansala, informed that the Ministry of Local Government and Lands and all the departments and agencies under the said ministry are answerable to this committee.

"So that's why we cannot do any activity in the region without paying a courtesy call on the governor because he is representing the president in the region."

"When the chairman of Kerewan Area Council and his team came to present their activity report, actually, we frowned at them but later on, their report was accepted and adopted and we equally agreed that there are certain conditions that they need to meet before our coming here," he recalled.

Seedy K. Tourary, chief executive officer of Kerewan Area Council, also thanked the Select Committee for the visit, noting that their visit was part of the Select Committee's work to monitor how councils operate.