Gambia: Man, 51, Remanded for Allegedly Killing Son

(Friday 12th October, 2018 Issue)

John Gomez, a 51-year-old man has recently been remanded at the State Central Prison (Mile 2) for allegedly killing his son.

The case was presided over by Magistrate Bahum at the Brikama Magistrates' Court, however, Mr. Gomez denied any wrongdoing.

According to the particular of the offence, John Gomez in September 2018, at Lamin village in Kombo North, West Coast Region in the Republic of The Gambia, unlawfully caused the death of his son Michael Gomez, thereby committed an offence.

When the charge was read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty.

The police prosecutor then applied for the court to transfer the matter to the High Court on the grounds that the offence that the accused is charged with is a capital offence.

A.J. Njie, the defense council of the accused said the offence is a bailable offence, arguing that it does not mean the matter should be transferred to the High Court. "I personally handled a similar case when I was a magistrate, and I proceed with the case at magistrate court; and I delivered the judgment in the said court, therefore, I apply for this court to proceed with the matter."

Hearing continues on 17 of October for ruling.