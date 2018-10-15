15 October 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Man, 51, Remanded for Allegedly Killing Son

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yai Dibba-Jallow

(Friday 12th October, 2018 Issue)

John Gomez, a 51-year-old man has recently been remanded at the State Central Prison (Mile 2) for allegedly killing his son.

The case was presided over by Magistrate Bahum at the Brikama Magistrates' Court, however, Mr. Gomez denied any wrongdoing.

According to the particular of the offence, John Gomez in September 2018, at Lamin village in Kombo North, West Coast Region in the Republic of The Gambia, unlawfully caused the death of his son Michael Gomez, thereby committed an offence.

When the charge was read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty.

The police prosecutor then applied for the court to transfer the matter to the High Court on the grounds that the offence that the accused is charged with is a capital offence.

A.J. Njie, the defense council of the accused said the offence is a bailable offence, arguing that it does not mean the matter should be transferred to the High Court. "I personally handled a similar case when I was a magistrate, and I proceed with the case at magistrate court; and I delivered the judgment in the said court, therefore, I apply for this court to proceed with the matter."

Hearing continues on 17 of October for ruling.

Gambia

Govt Launches Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Gambia has launched a truth and reconciliation commission to look into crimes committed under former President Yahya… Read more »

Read the original article on The Point.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.