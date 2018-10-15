15 October 2018

Gambia: All Parties Must Go to Congress December - IEC Chairman

By Pa Modou Cham

(Friday 12th October, 2018 Issue)

Chairman of The Gambia's Electoral Commission, Alieu Momarr Njai, has ordered all registered political parties in the country to hold a biannual congress before December 31, Fatu Network reports.

The country's electoral body has compulsory laws for political parties to hold congress every two years, to determine which of them is active.

"We have given deadlines to all political parties to hold biannual congress before 31 December 2018," he said.

He explained that they want to know who the executives are, whether they are active. He added also that they want to know when and where they are holding the congress so that they can observe.

On buttressing why they want to observe party's biannual congress, Chairman Njai said it's because they don't want it to be a handful of people just for the sake of having congress.

He pointed out that there are measures to be taken against those who fail to comply as stipulated in the country's electoral laws.

