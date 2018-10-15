(Thursday 11th October, 2018 Issue)

The spokesperson of Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul, Mamadou Lamin Jammeh, has strongly denied allegation that there was blood bags shortage at the country's biggest referral hospital as earlier reported by The Point.

"The story was not right," he said. "I want to unequivocally make it clear that we have enough blood bags at the Hospital. Therefore, such kinds of reports are malicious and unfounded."

He was speaking to our reporter in an interview on Tuesday at his office in Banjul. PRO Jammeh added that The National Blood Transfer Organisation which is coordinating all the blood activities in the country has given out enough blood bags that would last for months at the hospital.

According to Mr. Jammeh, there was a particular organisation called Unity Foundation that came to the hospital on Saturday to donate blood to the hospital. He explained that the chairman of the foundation, Abdoulie Colley, has given false information that there were no blood bags at the hospital. He added that the organisation came to donate blood and that it was not possible because there was blood at the hospital and the organisation also did not follow the proper procedures in donating blood.

Mr. Jammeh further explained that there were enough blood bags which were enough to serve through the weekend in contrast to the claims made by the Unity Foundation. He also denied that someone from the hospital's Blood Bank Unit had confirmed shortage of blood bags, saying claims advanced by the foundation were totally inaccurate.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said "that after thorough investigation, it has been found that adequate stock of blood bags are available at the National Pharmaceutical Services and the EFSTH Medical Laboratory Store."