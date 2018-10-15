Gambia: Wyce, Re-Cycling UK Support Gambian Students With Bicycles

(Wednesday 10th October, 2018 Issue)

Wonder Years Centre of Excellent (WYCE) Gambia in collaboration with Re-Cycling UK have recently donated 42 bicycles to students of Foni Sintet and Kiang JannehKunda Upper Basic Schools.

The assistance is a pilot project that seeks to end the burden of trekking on foot to school by the beneficiary students and to ensure that they attend lessons regularly and on time.

Jakub Mamczak of Re-Cycling UK said Gambia is not the only West African country they have been supporting with bicycles, saying they would be sending another container of bicycles worth ten thousand pounds for students across the country.

Coordinator of the pilot project Ebrima Marreh recalled that the project was launched last year at Tujereng Senior Secondary School, followed by an assessment which showed that students in rural Gambia needs bicycles to travel to school as most of them had to travel from far-flung areas to attend classes.

Mr. Marreh said they had also donated bicycles to Kiang Karantaba Upper Basic, Keneba Islamic, Fatima, Sibanor and Kalagi Senior Secondary Schools.

According to him, WYCE is not only supporting students' education but their health too, as they have built a clinic at Medina Salaam, which is today providing health care to the entire community.

Principals of Sintet and JannehKunda Upper Basic Schools, thanked the donors for the gesture, acknowledging that the donation was the first time their schools benefited from such generosity.

They maintained that the gesture would now ease mobility constraints faced by students in the area.