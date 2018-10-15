Gambia: Qgroup Foundation Gives D1m to Brikama Market Fire Victims

(Thursday 11th October, 2018 Issue)

Special report

Chief executive officer and chairman of QGroup, Muhammed Jah on Tuesday reached out to the Brikama Market fire victims, with the presentation of one million dalasis at a presentation held at the Brikama Area Council ground. Qgroup is the first company to make a handsome donation to the victims of recent fire that affected many businesses at the Brikama market.

Mr. Jah said he was watching news on QTV last week and saw the unfortunate fire disaster that happened at the Brikama market, where 35 stalls with merchandise were entirely burnt to ashes. He said it was a sad day for them at the Qgroup and believes that the entire nation is grieved by the recent fire incident, as it did not only destroy materials and equipment, but also affected young entrepreneurs. "I listened to some of the stall owners crying for help from fellow Gambians especially the business community."

It was in this connection that, he immediately telephoned the CEO of Brikama Area Council to enquire about what has happened. "After a short conversation, I was convinced that we couldn't wait because time was of the essence for these entrepreneurs to be assisted and we needed to act fast. Today, my action here is not an act of charity, but is it an act of business."

The assistance, he went on, is not a charity, affirming that it is best to give to the needy and poor people and families in communities.

He expressed optimism that these entrepreneurs that have lost so much don't like to be pitied and that is why they get up every day to work and support their families and communities.

Jah maintained that the assistance is not an investment for any return in terms of clientele or value, recalling that his years of experience in business and philanthropy have taught him to look at challenges differently. "I am thankful to Allah to be able to support these people so that they use their work and their activity to make The Gambia a better place."

Mr. Jah said they appreciate the victims' leadership role and spirit of enterprise as they toil every day without recourse to the funds of the public or aid agencies. These he noted, are the real entrepreneurs who would change The Gambia.

The Q-Group Foundation, Brikama Area Council and the National Disaster Management Agency have decided to open a temporary account at AGIB Bank enable Gambians from all walks of the life to support those affected entrepreneurs to be able to continue their journey. The Account detail is Brikama Market Fire Disaster Relief Fund with account Number: 0031010102219283.

The Account will only be open for 2 weeks after which it will be closed and the proceeds would be used to rebuild the ruined stalls while the rest would be given to the victims as start-up capital to continue their businesses. "We at the Q-group Foundation will donate the first 1milion dalasi to help rebuild all the 35 stalls within a short time, use our media outlets both Q-radio 103.3FM and Q-TV to create awareness in a bid to solicit funds from the general public to achieve this noble task," Mr. Jah said.

To this end, Mr Jah promised to work with the Brikama Area Council and National Disaster Agency to ensure that the funds are spent on the right purpose, saying their target is to raise 5 million dalasi within the two-week campaign. "On behalf of Q-Group Foundation and the Q-Group of Companies, I will like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their participation and generosity. I call on all Gambians to contribute to this noble cause."

Other speakers included West Coast Region governor Bakary Sanyang, regional disaster coordinator and the victims, who all expressed with appreciation the timely intervention of Q-Group.