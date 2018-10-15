Gambia/Togo: Gambia Arrives and Trains in Lome

(Wednesday 10th October, 2018 Issue)

Gambia senior national team arrived in Lome, Togo yesterday and held their first training session the same day ahead of Friday's crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo.

Coach Tom Sainfiet arrived in the West African country with twenty players for the weekend clash with the Hawks.

The Scorpions will train in the coming days to prepare themselves well for their must win fixture with Togo after bagging 1 point in group D of the qualifiers following their 1-1 draw with Algeria last month in Banjul.

The Gambia will host Togo in the return leg on Tuesday 16 October at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.