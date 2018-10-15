15 October 2018

Gambia Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Armenia

The Republic of The Gambia on Tuesday 9 October 2018 has established diplomatic relations with Armenia, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.

The relationship was established during a meeting between Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, and his counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on the sidelines of the 35th Ministerial Conference of Francophonie.

The two ministers expressed confidence that the new relations will foster bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

