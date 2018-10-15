Gambia: G3 Gospel Talent Hunt Season 3 Grand Final Held

(Thursday 11th October, 2018 Issue)

The Groove Gospel (G3), an organisation that creates a platform for talented Christian youths to discover and horn their talent in gospel music in to reality recently held its grand finale of the Gospel Talent Hunt season 3 at GRTS building in Kanifing.

The organisation seeks to motivate young talented people to sing in the name of the Lord.

Moses Joiner, won the first prize and was awarded with a trophy, Richard Angel won the second prize and was awarded a piano and third winner Agmael Hannah-Touray was awarded with a guitar. Fourth and fifth winners, Mechinal Gomez and Emmanuel Corka respectively were awarded with certificates.

Kalusan Udo, founder of Groove Gospel said the gospel talent started in 2016 and this year is the third edition. He expressed delight to be associated with the Groove Gospel Talent in The Gambia. "Our aim is that in the next three years it will be a big event for the young people."

First prize winner, Moses Joiner said the competition was a challenging, but with determination and foresight he made it to the final and emerged winner for the first time.