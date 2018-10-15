Gambia: Sibindinto Battles Reliance in Gunjur Knock-Out Quarterfinal

(Wednesday 10th October, 2018 Issue)

Sibindinto will rub shoulders with Reliance FC in the first quarterfinal of the ongoing Gunjur nawettan knockout competition tomorrow Thursday at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field at 4.30pm.

They booked their ticket to the last eight following their penalty shootout win over Ecomog FC after the regulation time failed to produce a winner. The YSB boys will clash to down Reliance FC in the quarterfinal to sail to the semifinal following their elimination from the league competition.

Reliance FC progressed to the last eight after thrashing archrival Smiling Coast FC 3-0. The Financial Services boys will come all out to beat Sibindinto FC in the quarterfinal to advance to the semifinal.

Later Friday, Jujuba will play against debutants Strong in the second quarterfinal. Jujuba secured a place in the last eight after beating Asselem 1-0. The Gunjur Jujuba based club will be vying to defeat Strong in the quarterfinal progress to the semifinal after their exit from the league competition.

Strong defeated FC Halifax Town on penalties to snatch a place in the last eight following their goalless draw in the regulation time. The Strong boys will battle to halt Jujuba FC in the quarterfinal to advance to the semifinal following their elimination from the league.

On Sunday, FC Bax will meet The Pub FC in the third quarterfinal. They edged-past Blaness FC on penalties to grasp a place in the last eight. The Nyokoyorr boys will scuffle to edge-past The Pub FC in the quarterfinal to progress to the semifinal.

The Pub cruised to the quarterfinal following their slender 2-1victory over Solid Properties. The Sifoe village-based team will contest to eliminate FC Bax in the quarterfinal to advance to the semifinal as well as keeping their hopes of retaining their knock-out crown.