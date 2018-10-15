Tanzania: Mtweve Beats Favourites to Win CDF Trophy

HOST Richard Mtweve beats title favourite Victor Joseph to win this year's CDF Trophy Golf title in the 18-hole golf tournament at Lugalo course over the weekend.

Mtweve who was playing off handicap 2, was in good form to post a brilliant three under par 69 to beat his closest challenger, Joseph a shot in the event set to honour the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and the club's patron, Venance Mabeyo.

The scratch handicapper from Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC), Joseph netted 70 strokes to finish second overall and let the title land into Mtweve's waiting hands.

The two went head to head during the recently held Morogoro Open and at the end they tied. After a playoff, Joseph went on to lift the title after winning the third hole. But this time around it was Mtweve who won.

The prize-giving ceremony was headed by TPDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Yakub Mohamed who presented the CDF Trophy to both Mtweve and the runner Joseph who promised to revenge in the next game.

"I want to thank NMB for sponsoring the event and Lugalo for allowing me and others who supported us in all forms," he said.

The annual competition also saw Noel Mheni who was playing off 9 handicap continues celebrating his Morogoro Open 'hole-in-one feat by winning a Division A's top prize with 78 net strokes.

Mheni told the 'Daily News' that he would continue celebrating his first hole-in-one as he doesn't know when it will happen again. He also won men's longest driver title during the event.

Division A's runner up title went to Peter Fiwa who penned 79 strokes while the Division B top prizes went to Malawian Colonel Kondwani Karino who netted 70 strokes and Urasa Sarakikya who hit 71 strokes to finish second in his category.

Fred Laizer also did well to take Division C's top prize with 77 nett while Augustus Nyerere came second with 78 nett.

The Senior division's prize went to Salvatory Lwabizi from DGC who penned 70 strokes ahead of Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) president, Chris Martin who hit 71 to finish second.

Angel Eaton stole ladies show with brilliant 72 nett to win the top prize and as well as the longest drive in her category. Mwanaidi Shakim who netted 73 strokes finished second.

Junior category had also its brilliant performers. The best of them was Karim Rashi netted seven under par net 65 strokes playing off 22 handicap 22.

The runner up position went to Karimu Ismail who returned 70 strokes.

The winners of the Junior players who played 9 holes were Hamad Maulidi with 45 gross and Taliki Nasoro who penned 48 was the runner up.

The NMB was the chief sponsor of the tournament that brought together over 150 amateur and professional golfers from all over the country.

The chief guest, Lt General Mohamed represented Lugalo Patron CDF Mabeyo, who could not attend due to other responsibilities.

Lugalo Chairman, Michael Luwongo said the club has been organising the event since 2007, a year after General (retired) George Waitara built the course.

Luwongo said the club endured several challenges despite recording huge success.

He also thanked NMB for their tireless support that facilitated the success of the tournament.