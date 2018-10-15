Tanzania: Lyimo, Sara Sparkle in Dar Rotary Run

TANZANIAN athletes Samson Lyimo and Sara Ramadhani overpowered their tough contenders to win 42.2km men and women's categories in the 1 0th edition Rotary Dar Marathon yesterday.

The annual grand race organised by eight Dar es Salaam-based Rotary Clubs brought together athletes from Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Malawi and Tanzania in an event that had a bumper entry.

Over 15 ,000 athletes took part in 42km full marathon, 21 km half marathon 21.1 km cycling and 5km to 9km fun races, according to organisers.

The Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) athletes from Arusha Lyimo and Ramadhani also won the Pepsi sponsorship to represent Tanzania in Beirut Marathon to be held next month in Lebanon.

Lyimo clocked 2 hours, 22 minutes and 39 seconds while Sara spent 2 hours, 5 0 minutes and 1 1 seconds. Lyimo, who won his maiden full marathon title, said he was delighted with Beirut Marathon offer since it is one of the motivations offered in the event.

"I have been training hard for this event since June this year, thanks to the head coach Shaaban Iddi and his assistant Anthony Mungereza to prepare me well. Since 2009 I used to run in the half marathons, but I have never won anything.

"Due to intensive training and my coaches' advices, I shifted to the full marathon and it has paid off," he said.

Peter Sulle also from TPDF finished second in the full marathon as Rwandan Dushimikiza Tomas finished third, Dorzas Chesano of Kenya finished second in women's full marathon. Local runners Faraja Damas and Joseph Panga finished second and third in the men's half marathon.

But Kenyans dominated the women's half marathon with Catherine Syokan, Nancy Tergat and Maratha Yankurinje taking first, second and third positions respectively.