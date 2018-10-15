Tanzania: Bumper Entry Heightens Rock City Marathon

AHEAD of its flag off on October 28, the Rock City Marathon is expected to light up Mwanza city due to a bumper entry, especially from the foreign runners.

Athletes from all continents will be in Mwanza and the organisers say, their presence will help brighten the multi-race event, which turns into its 9th edition this year.

All three major races; the 42km marathon, 21km half marathon and the 5km fun race will be flagged off at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, according to the RCM Chairman, Zenno Ngowi.

He named countries whose athletes are coming for the competition as Ethiopia, Ghana, South Africa, the USA, Canada, China, Rwanda, Burundi, DR Congo, while Kenya continues to provide the biggest number of runners.

"With still over two weeks remaining the number of athletes reached over 200 from 11 foreign countries," said Ngowi in his statement issued early yesterday.

"It is good to have runners from around the world are coming to run in this year's Rock City Marathon. This highlights our truly international reputation as a sporting event... this is a testament to the standard of the events we have in the Lake Zone," he said.

"Interest in this event is at fever pitch, with the 42km race and other races selling quickly. We expect to attract more than 5,000 local and international competitors including family and supporters - this will give the Lake Zone tourism industry a great boost." he added.

According to Ngowi, the event showcases the region to the international visitors as its route takes in iconic city sights like Bismarck Rock, The Vic Fish Roundabout, the Rock City Mall and the Mwanza Furahisha Bridge before finishing at CCM Kirumba.

He said Lake Zone is widely regarded as one of the birthplaces of many good long-distance events and the Rock City Marathon would keep on cementing the city's position as the country's capital of athletics.

However, he acknowledged that the local media exposure of the Rock City Marathon has contributed much to skyrocket the status of the race.

"Targeted long-term marketing strategies in collaboration with our beloved sponsors that are Puma Energy Tanzania, Tiper, Tanapa, TTB, NSSf, Gold Crest, New Mwanza Hotel, CF Hospital, CocaCola, Metro Fm, Ef Outdoor, KK Security, Belmont Fairmount Hotel, Bigie Customs and Global Education Link have resulted in unprecedented participation numbers from local and overseas markets," he said.

He mentioned the registration centres for the race as the New Mwanza Hotel, Rock City Mall, The Gym Buzuruga, Nyakato Mecco Sokoni, Buzuruga Stand, Biggie co. Ltd Mwanza, Ladies Collection Shop -Kirumba Sokoni, Magu Simiyu, Viwanja vya Nyamagana, Radio Metro Fm, Semira Electronics, Lake Radio and Nyegezi Stand.