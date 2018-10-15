Sierra Leone: Sports Minister Claims ACC Indictee Calls for Sierra Leone FIFA Suspension

Sierra Leone Sports Minister, Ibrahim Nyelenkeh has accused the Anti-Corruption Commission indictee, Madam Isha Johansen as the individual behind Sierra Leone's international ban from the world football governing body, FIFA.

In Thursday's October 11, 2018, press conference hosted at the Ministry's conference room in Freetown, the sports minister said Madam Johansen is solely responsible as she played a role for the football governing body to take such a decision.

In a move to dismissed talks of government reinstating her, Minister Nylenkeh said: "Isha took her golden pen and wrote to FIFA to suspend us." And further asked, "What is wrong if the government asked her to write again and asked FIFA to rescind the suspension?"

However, the Media Officer of SLFA, Ibrahim Kamara laugh-off the minister allegation saying: "It is an unfortunate statement from the Minister who cannot even justify his claim."

"The problem FIFA has with Sierra Leone that leads to the said ban is nothing but the procedure the ACC used was to set-aside both Madam Johansen and Chris Kamara."

In a related development, the Ministry made an official statement over the said FIFA ban saying: "In light of that FIFA's response, the Government of Sierra Leone stated that the suspension of both Isha Johansen and Christopher Kamara as President and Secretary General of the SLFA respectively following their indictment by the Anti-corruption Commission must be complied with."

Also, the Minister of Sports will constitute a delegation to Zurich comprising all parties to engage FIFA in a bid to resolve the current impasse especially the lifting of the SLFA suspension.